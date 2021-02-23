Lawmakers torn on how to improve Texas power grid after deadly winter storms

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As Texans continue to recover from last week’s winter storms, lawmakers are torn on how to prevent widespread power outages after the state’s power grid was nearly compromised.

Democrats say the solution is more green energy, but Republicans argue federal help should go toward making the current system more winter resilient.

President Joe Biden is heading to Houston Friday, as Texans continue to feel the effects of deadly winter storms.

“Sheltering operations continue to decrease, power and transportation are back to normal,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “However, 9.8 million people are affected by water system outages.”

Psaki says Biden will meet with local leaders to discuss how Washington can help the state recover, after millions of Texans were left without power for days after the state’s independent power grid was strained during the winter storms.

“Here we are in the state that is known as the energy capital of the world… and here we have an energy problem where we can’t get energy to our homes,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX).

McCaul says Congress needs to allocate funding to winterize the grid to keep the lights on in Texas moving forward, but Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) says any federal aid should be going toward renewable energy.

“We will face more of these situations in the future as a result of the climate crisis and have to be better prepared,” said Doggett.

Doggett says that means transitioning the state’s main source of energy to windmills and solar panels. But Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) says the state already tried to invest in green energy, and “if democrats get in our way, Texas will become permanently like California with rolling brown outs and unreliable energy sources.”

“We don’t need to be politicizing this by attacking renewables,” said Doggett.