(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Texas.

#50. Jack County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($22,254 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($31,416)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($44,297)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($61,818)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($68,958)

#49. Tyler County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($31,075 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43% ($26,203)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.6% ($36,656)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($50,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($48,621)

#48. Jim Hogg County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.4% ($12,047 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($18,764)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($36,806)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($47,406)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8%

#47. Crosby County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24% ($19,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($25,185)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($31,173)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($44,107)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($59,375)

#46. Polk County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.3% ($23,071 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.5% ($32,370)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($31,685)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($47,867)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,328)

#45. Gonzales County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.3% ($26,377 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.1% ($33,064)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.5% ($35,954)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($50,478)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($54,531)

#44. Concho County

– 13% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 32.1%

– High school graduate: 30.8% ($22,727)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24% ($26,500)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($48,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($57,813)

#43. Jasper County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($9,488 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,434)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($40,136)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($42,465)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($54,038)

#42. Trinity County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($23,490 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($31,305)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($31,277)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($43,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($64,432)

#41. Yoakum County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 36.5% ($36,614 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.2% ($54,400)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($48,750)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($49,564)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($58,064)

#40. Maverick County

– 12.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 40.5% ($17,289 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.6% ($26,192)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($29,843)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($46,523)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($51,375)

#39. DeWitt County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($26,643 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.1% ($31,313)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($36,630)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($52,853)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($54,107)

#38. Howard County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($26,115 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($25,738)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($33,731)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($50,321)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($57,467)

#37. Red River County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($16,492 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.4% ($26,776)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($28,882)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($51,389)

#36. Ward County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($30,521 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($40,621)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($45,795)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($50,071)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($51,034)

#35. Falls County

– 12.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($22,165 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($25,733)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($33,910)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($45,875)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.6% ($59,167)

#34. Reeves County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 30.3% ($17,318 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.7% ($31,505)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($40,387)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($45,893)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($51,716)

#33. Live Oak County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.1% ($21,495 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.1% ($37,792)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($43,513)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($53,710)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($55,245)

#32. Jim Wells County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25.1% ($20,506 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($31,865)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($28,062)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($49,813)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($56,303)

#31. Andrews County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 27.8% ($44,454 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($40,089)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($52,716)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($60,833)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($62,351)

#30. Kinney County

– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($11,069 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($41,068)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($40,457)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($81,239)

#29. Deaf Smith County

– 12% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26.2% ($27,872 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($37,845)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($36,838)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($43,425)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.7% ($64,630)

#28. Haskell County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 29.7% ($23,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.1% ($29,479)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($23,438)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,483)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.7% ($37,321)

#27. Jones County

– 11.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.6% ($16,771 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($26,505)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($31,837)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($45,675)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.6% ($51,723)

#26. Zapata County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 38.1% ($11,732 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.8% ($31,581)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.5% ($31,860)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($58,908)

– Graduate or professional degree: 1.2%

#25. Refugio County

– 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($20,625 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.4% ($26,196)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($37,321)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($54,728)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($47,083)

#24. Terry County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 31.6% ($21,065 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.7% ($27,683)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($39,891)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($53,589)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($28,844)

#23. Gaines County

– 11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 38.2% ($33,379 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.8% ($31,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 20.5% ($35,388)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($51,004)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($47,961)

#22. Mitchell County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.3% ($22,159 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.3% ($39,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($37,990)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($38,152)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($45,865)

#21. San Jacinto County

– 11.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($26,426 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 48% ($30,449)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($36,592)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($44,063)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($82,993)

#20. Zavala County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 33.1% ($12,863 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.7% ($25,639)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.3% ($28,098)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($34,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2%

#19. Hudspeth County

– 10.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 44.5% ($11,641 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($14,956)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 14.2% ($30,774)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($36,607)

– Graduate or professional degree: 0.7%

#18. Anderson County

– 10.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.6% ($25,242 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.9% ($28,013)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($30,628)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($37,385)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,891)

#17. Reagan County

– 10.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($41,705 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.9% ($42,870)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($56,042)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.4% ($42,150)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($102,778)

#16. Culberson County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 33.7% ($18,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35% ($19,022)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.1% ($27,241)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($21,496)

– Graduate or professional degree: 1.8%

#15. Starr County

– 9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 46.7% ($15,077 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.3% ($19,357)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 17.1% ($22,400)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($38,788)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.7% ($71,042)

#14. Pecos County

– 9.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 30.9% ($25,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($35,417)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($33,115)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6% ($50,795)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($33,036)

#13. Newton County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($8,612 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.9% ($26,068)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($35,221)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($54,614)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($53,462)

#12. Liberty County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($30,077 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.8% ($39,796)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($39,695)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.8% ($53,114)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.9% ($59,806)

#11. Upton County

– 9.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.4% ($28,214 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($26,641)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($42,292)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.2% ($62,917)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($48,875)

#10. Sterling County

– 9.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($37,917 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 52% ($49,318)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($52,031)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.3% ($48,654)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3%

#9. Duval County

– 9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 31.5% ($23,193 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($31,090)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($25,276)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.6% ($39,597)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($48,750)

#8. Bee County

– 8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.6% ($16,612 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($29,375)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($30,380)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.1% ($53,700)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($84,063)

#7. Willacy County

– 8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 34.2% ($17,663 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($23,217)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 21.2% ($23,932)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.5% ($43,842)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($51,076)

#6. Winkler County

– 8.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 30.9% ($40,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.3% ($40,496)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($42,383)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.8% ($58,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($41,250)

#5. Cochran County

– 8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 32.4% ($23,482 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($33,500)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($34,511)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.7% ($50,208)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.3% ($52,500)

#4. La Salle County

– 7.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 36.5% ($16,359 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($34,418)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 17.5% ($33,500)

– Bachelor’s degree: 6.2% ($55,992)

– Graduate or professional degree: 1.2%

#3. Frio County

– 7.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 33.8% ($18,118 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($22,393)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($31,894)

– Bachelor’s degree: 3.9% ($39,297)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($62,981)

#2. Kenedy County

– 1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 73.5% ($30,662 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.2% ($32,875)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 5.2% ($54,167)

– Bachelor’s degree: 0.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 0.8%

#1. Loving County

– 0% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7%

– High school graduate: 19.7%

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 60.5%

– Bachelor’s degree: 0%

– Graduate or professional degree: 0%