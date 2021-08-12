LIST: Texas school districts with mask mandates in place

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott which prohibits public school districts from enforcing mask mandates, some of Texas’ largest districts have already defied his order and will require masks in their schools.
More districts are expected to follow suit as the beginning of their school years near, but as of Tuesday, here’s a look at the districts that will require students and staff to mask up this fall (or are in the process of doing so) as COVID-19 rages through the state again.
- Austin ISD – The Austin ISD Board of Trustees made the decision Monday night for a mask mandate that begins Wednesday. Classes start August 17.
- Cedar Hill ISD – Under the new Dallas County order, the school system will require all people inside school buildings and at district indoor events to wear a mask.
- Dallas ISD – Dallas ISD was the first district is Texas to officially require masks in its schools when they made its mandate effective Tuesday. DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the mandate is temporary. Hinojosa says he’s still working with his team on what consequences people who don’t mask up will face
- DeSoto ISD – As part of Dallas County, the school district will be following county orders, including implementing a mask mandate starting at 11:59 p.m. on August 11.
- Duncanville ISD – The school district will be following Dallas County orders. Effective August 12, all students/staff will be required to wear a mask on school buses and campuses.
- Fort Worth ISD – The school board announced Tuesday it will require masks at indoor school facilities and buses effective immediately.
- Garland ISD – In line with Dallas County orders, the school district will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors at all schools, buses and buildings regardless of vaccination status.
- Houston ISD – The board of the largest school district in Texas will vote on a mask mandate Thursday. HISD Superintendent Millard House II told trustees he expects pushback from both the public and the state government on his proposed mask mandate.
- IDEA Public Schools – In compliance with Austin-Travis County orders, the school system will mandate masks in its schools beginning August 12.
- Irving ISD – In line with Dallas County orders, the school system will require all students/staff to wear masks on district property and at district events, effective 11:59 p.m. on August 11.
- Lancaster ISD – Following orders from Dallas County, the school district will require masks starting at 11:59 p.m. August 11.
- Mesquite ISD – Following Dallas County orders, the school district will require face coverings for all students, staff and visitors inside buildings starting August 12.
- North East ISD – Because of temporary restraining order against Abbott’s order in Bexar County, this school district will be requiring masks for everyone indoors.
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD – At a school board meeting Monday, district leaders in the Rio Grande Valley unanimously passed a resolution to ask Abbott to allow local control to make decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols. One of the things the district requested was the ability to make its own mask mandate.
- Richardson ISD – Due to the school system being in Dallas County, the school district will follow county orders beginning August 12. All people inside RISD schools/buildings and at district indoor events must wear a mask. This applies to students, teachers, employees and visitors.
- San Antonio ISD – The school district will require masks for students and employees, starting Wednesday, the SAISD superintendent announced in a letter to families. A state district judge granted the City of San Antonio and Bexar County the authority to issue a mask mandate Tuesday.
- Socorro ISD – The El Paso school district is set to vote on a mask mandate at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Abbott’s office responded to the school districts’ actions to defy the governor’s order on Tuesday, saying in part, “we are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it.”
The statement goes on to say the time for mask mandates is over, and people must now take on personal responsibility.
“Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life,” the statement from Abbott’s office reads.
Abbott’s office ended with encouraging Texans who are eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.
Know of any other Texas school districts looking to pass a mask mandate? Email the information to ReportIt@kxan.com. We will update this list as more information becomes available.