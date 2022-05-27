UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Uvalde families affected by the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School will have funeral expenses paid for by an anonymous donation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Friday.

Abbott said an anonymous donor came forward with $175,000 for funeral services.

Abbott provided an update on the state’s efforts to support the Uvalde community following the mass shooting at the school that killed at least 21 people Tuesday.

The governor was joined by local officials and state agency representatives.

Although Abbott said Wednesday the shooter encountered a Uvalde CISD officer as he was entering the school, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Victor Escalon clarified Thursday the gunman did not come across a school officer before he walked “unobstructed” through a door that appeared to be unlocked.

The governor responded to a question Friday asking about the misinformation.

“Short answer. Yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage and I was telling the public that had been told to me. I wrote down hand notes in detail what everybody in that room told me. The information I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate and I’m absolutely livid about that. My expectation is that the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigation… they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty,” Abbott said.

Abbott said “all options are on the table” when asked if he has considering calling a special legislative session

“Do we expect laws to come out of this devastating crime? Absolutely yes. There will be laws in multiple different subject areas. For example, I do fully expect every law that we passed in the aftermath of the Santa Fe shooting to be completely revisited,” Abbott said.

On Friday morning, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw said responding officers made no attempts to breach a classroom to rescue the children inside from an active shooter for about an hour, because it was believed the incident had turned into a barricaded subject call.

The shooter, an 18-year-old shooter from Uvalde, killed 19 children and two teachers when he entered Robb Elementary School through a propped open door Tuesday morning. The gunman was carrying a rifle and a backpack of ammunition.

KXAN will livestream the governor’s briefing in this story and on Facebook at 3:30 p.m.