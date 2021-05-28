Loop dedication ceremony to be held for African-American educators of Macedonia School

LINDEN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two educators of Macedonia School, the original campus for African Americans, are set to be honored Saturday.

Professor Mason Barrett served as principal and his wife Mrs. Audrey Mae Barrett as an educator until the consolidation of Linden and Kildare schools in 1958.

Professor Mason Barrett

Mrs. Audrey Mae Barrett

The couple will have a new sign unveiled at the intersection of Hwy 8 and 11 in honor of their commitment to the community.

“My parents … my dad has been dead 40 years, my mother 37. I love my parents and it’s just an honor. It’s an honor,” said son Mason Barrett.

The event will begin at Macedonia Baptist Church at noon. Mask are required.