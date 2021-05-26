Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for special session in June as conservative bills miss major deadline

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick supports Senate Bill 7, and tells corporations to stay out of politics at a press conference on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Nexstar Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday said he would be asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session this June as several of his conservative priority bills missed a major deadline in the House Tuesday night.

Asking @GregAbbott_TX to call a June #SpecialSession today to pass #SB29 to save girls sports, #SB10 to end taxpayer funded lobbying and #SB12 to stop social media censorship. The TxHouse killed these conservative bills that majority of Texans in both parties support. #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 26, 2021

SB 10, SB 12 and SB 29 were all on the calendar to be heard on the House floor on Tuesday, but lawmakers did not get to them before midnight, which was the deadline for all Senate bills to be read a second time and voted on, on the House floor.

That can at least partially be attributed to delay tactics from Democrats, who were determined to take up enough time so lawmakers could not vote on SB 29 specifically.

The bill would require transgender student-athletes to participate in sports that match their biological sex, rather than gender identity.

The other priority bills Patrick mentioned would end taxpayer-funded lobbying, and the other would crack down on censorship from social media companies.

Gov. Abbott issued a response Wednesday, saying there’s still time left this session to work things out.

“Some are trying to end the game before the time clock has run out. There’s still time remaining for the House and Senate to work together to get important conservative legislation to my desk. Members in both chambers need to be spending every minute of every day to accomplish that mission,” Abbott said.

The last day of the legislative session is May 31.