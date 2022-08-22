MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department.

The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.

He is in the Harrison County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Dallas County.

The Task Force teamed up with the Marshall Police Department’s Patrol, Criminal Investigation Department and Special Response Team.