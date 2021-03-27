Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Texas DPS trooper shot in Limestone County

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is on the run after he allegedly shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Limestone County on Friday night.

DPS says the trooper is in a critical condition in a hospital after the shooting outside Mexia, northeast of Waco, at about 8 pm.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has been identified as the suspect. Anyone who sees the 36-year-old should not approach him and should instead call 9-1-1.

Early on Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson.

Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss