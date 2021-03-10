Marion County Judge to assist residents with winter storm survey

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

MARION COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur announced Wednesday that he will start taking appointments to help residents fill out winter storm surveys.

The surveys will be sent to the Texas Division of Emergency Management so that residents who had damage from last month’s winter storm can get assistance from FEMA.

According to Judge LaFleur, registration will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 11. Residents should call the Marion County Judge’s office at (903) 665-3261 to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who had damage or knows someone who did, even if it’s already been repaired, should report it.

Reporting damage could result in a MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION from the federal government and provide much-needed help to residents.

Residents will need to provide their name, address of residence or business that suffered damage,

pictures of damage or repairs, invoices of repaired damage, and/or any other proof that

damage occurred.