MARSHALL, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – A home south of Marshall was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning after renovations made it difficult for fire crews to stop it.

When firefighters from the Harrison County Emergency Service District # 4 arrived at the home on Liberty Church Rd. the second story was fully engulfed in flames. Emergency Service District #3 crews came for backup as the fire quickly spread through the 7 bedroom 3 bathroom home.

The home was completely gutted by the flames. Crews say the fire was difficult to control and they fought the blaze for several hours. Hidden voids in the home left by several renovation projects allowed the fire to spread freely according to officials.

Firefighters work to put out blaze in Harrison County home (Source: Harrison County Emergency Sercive District #4)

Large home in Harrison County engulfed in fire (Source: Harrison County Emergency Sercive District #4)

Large home in Harrison County destroyed by fire (Source: Harrison County Emergency Sercive District #4)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials have not yet released if there were any injuries.