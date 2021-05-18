Marshall ISD teachers to get a pay raise next school year

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Teachers with the Marshall Independent School District will soon get an increase in their salaries.

According to MISD, teachers on the district’s teacher salary scale will receive a four percent salary increase beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, thanks to the MISD Board of Trustees approving a recommendation for the raise on Monday.

The increase only affects those employees on the teacher salary scale, which includes classroom teachers, librarians, ARD facilitators, instructional coaches, interventionists, speech interns, athletic trainers and counselors.

As part of the recommendation brought forth by MISD Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley, the district will be adding five years to its salary scale, from the current 20-year cap to a new 25-year cap. Those on the scale from steps 21-25 will receive a $500 increase annually.

With the new increase to the scale, a first-year teacher next year in MISD will earn $42,182.40, an increase of $1,622.40 from last year’s salary scale for a first-year teacher. The scale now goes up to 25 steps, where a teacher at 25 years or more in the district will now be making $62,031.26 annually. The current scale, which capped out at 20 years, was a salary of $57,241.60 for teachers at step 20 or above.

The action on Monday means MISD has now increased teacher pay some 11 percent over the last three years. Prior to that, the salary step scale had been frozen for several years.

MISD’s budget for base salaries with step increases only on the current scale was set to be just over $34 million next year. The salary increase for the teacher pay scale approved Monday will another roughly $989,544 to the budget for 2021-2022.

The plan approved by trustees Monday also includes an added incentive for teachers in UIL Academic Team programs. Stipends for academic coaches will remain at $500 for the upcoming school year, but coaches will earn an additional $250 for every meet up to three meets per year in which their team competes beginning in 2021-2022.