MASKS OFF: Marshall ISD lifts masks requirement, effective Tuesday

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting Tuesday, Marshall ISD will no longer require students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings in district buildings or at district events.

“We encourage everyone to make the best decision for themselves based on individual choice and individual needs, but as of Tuesday, May 11, we will no longer be requiring a face covering in MISD,” MISD Superintendent, Dr. Richele Langley, said in a statement Monday.

“As of now, our plan will continue to be face masks optional going into next school year but we will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 throughout the summer and be prepared to make any changes should they become necessary.”

The district has been under a face-covering requirement since the beginning of the school year last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Until March 2, schools in Texas had been under a statewide mask mandate by Gov. Greg Abbott but the governor lifted the statewide mandate and left decisions up to local entities regarding the requirement of face coverings.

As of Friday, there were a total of just six active cases of COVID-19 among MISD students and personnel, with an additional 20 in quarantine due to being in close contact with an active case. The district’s largest campus, Marshall High School, had zero cases and zero quarantines as of that date.

Langley also added that the masks-optional policy would also be in effect at Marshall High School graduation, which is scheduled for Friday, May 21, at 7:00 in Maverick Stadium. There will also be no limits on attendance at graduation, and both the home and visitor’s sides will be open.

Those who wish to continue wearing a face covering will still be encouraged to do so, but the choice will be optional.