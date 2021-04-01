MHS alum named lone finalist for Superintendent of MISD

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Dr. Richele Langley has been named lone finalist for the position of Marshall ISD Superintendent.

Dr. Langley is a 1983 graduate of Marshall High School and a longtime former teacher, principal, and administrator in the district.

“After an extensive search and interviewing some very highly qualified candidates, the MISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce that we have selected Dr. Langley as our next Superintendent,” MISD Board of Trustees President Brad Burris said in a statement Thursday.

“With her qualifications and experience as well as her extensive knowledge of Marshall, it makes her by far the best candidate for Marshall ISD. We are excited about her leading us into the next chapter of success and believe the best is yet to come for MISD.”

Dr. Langley becomes the 24th Superintendent in the history of Marshall public schools and just the second female Superintendent in the history of the school district. She is returning to lead MISD after six years as Deputy Executive Director at Region 8 Education Service Center.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Marshall ISD and for the opportunity to come home to my alma mater and the district where I spent 22 years teaching and serving the children of Marshall,” Dr. Langley said.

“I know that working with our staff, parents, students, and community, Marshall ISD will be the district of choice for our area.”

The announcement of Dr. Langley as lone finalist caps a nearly four-month search for a new MISD superintendent, after former superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson was named lone finalist in Galveston ISD in December.

The MISD school board enlisted the services of Thompson & Horton LLP to conduct a nationwide search for the district’s next superintendent. The search produced over 40 applicants, with the board selecting a final eight for interviews.

Retired superintendent Dr. Glenn Hambrick has been serving as the district’s Interim Superintendent since Feb. 1.

After the state-required 21-day waiting period for a lone finalist, Dr. Langley is expected to officially begin as MISD Superintendent on May 3.

“History-rich Mav Country will excel in all facets of education for the benefit of each child, family and community,” Dr. Langley said. “I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”