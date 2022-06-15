HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly leaving her child in a car following a crash along I-20 Tuesday night.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch began receiving calls around 9:45 p.m. about a woman walking in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 619. Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers later found 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall, Texas.

Deputies say she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making complete sense of the situation.

While interviewing Martinez, she informed deputies that her vehicle broke down and her children were still inside. After she told deputies that her children were still in the car, Martinez was detained and secured into the backseat of a patrol vehicle.

After a brief search, Martinez’s vehicle was located at the end of Buck Sherrod Road south of I-20, which is within proximity of where Martinez was initially found. Deputies say the vehicle appeared to have crashed through multiple road barricades. Deputies also say that the car’s engine was still running and an infant was in the backseat.

A deputy had to break the window of the car to rescue the infant.

While the deputy was rescuing the child, Martinez was escaping from the patrol unit. The deputy diverted his attention from the child to regain control of Martinez. She was eventually re-secured and then began asking about her second child.

Deputies and Troopers believed the second child was missing after two infant car seat carriers were found in the car.

The sheriff’s office immediately requested assistance from surrounding fire departments to help in the search for the missing child. Within 35 minutes, about 60 first responders were on the ground coordinating a detailed, methodical search of the area. While the search was going on, an address was received of where the second child might be found.

The address was where Martinez had recently moved to and it was also near where the search was taking place, deputies say.

Deputies responded to the residence, forced their way in, and found the second child unharmed. Child Protective Services was contacted and both children were turned over to their custody.

Martinez was taken to the Harrison County Jail and charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child in imminent danger/bodily injury, one count of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, one count of escape, and one count of resisting arrest or transport.