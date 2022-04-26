HARLINGEN, Texas (NBC) – The mother, brother and sisters of the Texas woman whose execution was delayed by a Texas Appeals Court on Monday spoke of their relief.

Melissa Lucio, 52, was scheduled to die Thursday by lethal injection but the appeals court stayed her execution amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.

A lower court will now review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her.

Lucio’s siblings shared tears in their mother’s home in Harlingen after hearing the news.

Most affected was Lucio’s mother – who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

“It’s the best gift I could have received,” she said, clutching the crucifix on the Rosary beads around her neck.

The sobbing mother added that what she wants to happen next is “for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children — to come home.”

Lucio’s brother said, “I don’t think that people understand, we all take it a certain way. But nobody understands how my mom has taken it these last 15 years that she’s been locked up. We can’t understand what she’s going through because she gave birth to Melissa.”

For years Lucio sat on death row after she was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter.

But in recent months, growing groups of supporters and advocates have argued Lucio’s trial was unfair.

“The state used false testimony to obtain her conviction and withheld exculpatory, helpful information to her defense at trial,” said Vanessa Potkin, part of a team of attorneys representing Lucio.

Potkin said their team submitted new evidence Monday morning to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Shortly after the evidence was submitted, the TCCA issued the stay of execution.

Lucio’s family says they’re praying for more than just a retrial – they’re praying for her clemency.

On one hand, they say they know a trial would clear Lucio’s name, but going through another trial would open up old wounds, her sister said.

Potkin said the next steps are to submit new evidence to the Cameron County Judicial Court.

“So the Court of Criminal Appeals, the state’s highest court, sent Melissa’s case back down to the trial court so we can have a hearing for the first time, we can present witnesses and we can get a ruling of evidence of her innocence.”

“It’s a very happy moment and I’m still emotional. I always had faith that my sister would get a stay of execution. I know that she’s going to come home. I know that they’re going to let her come home,” another sister said.