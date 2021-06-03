Nash Mayor declares state of disaster due to flooding

NASH, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor of Nash Mayor Robert Bunch has declared a state of disaster due to flooding, and road infrastructure from the amount of rain that has fallen recently.

According to Mayor Bunch, Nash’s road infrastructure has sustained significant damage, including failure of roads, and culverts on the city streets.

Nash is currently in the midst of a flood emergency with additional rain in the forecast that will worsen the flooding conditions.

The declaration will expire after seven days unless the city council decides to renew it.