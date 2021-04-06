North Texas community mourns loss of police officer, his little girl in deadly crash

CELINA, Texas (NBC) A north Texas community is mourning the loss of a police officer and his young daughter who were killed in an off-duty car crash in which his wife and daughter’s mother also was injured.

Celina Police Detective K.C Robinson and his 6-year-old daughter Brynlee were killed Monday when a garbage truck rear-ended them. Robinson’s wife remains hospitalized for her injuries.

Robinson, who had been with the Celina Police Department for three and a half years, and his wife were among many vehicles caught up in the chain reaction crash in Grayson County.

The garbage truck slammed into the Robinsons as they were waiting behind a stopped school bus at the top of a hill.

Sean Terry, mayor of Celina, spoke emotionally about the loss of Robinson,

“You lost a brother of the police department. You lost a father who lost his daughter. A mom lost her daughter and her husband…and so right now it’s just about keeping the faith.”

Terry called Robinson a great asset to the city, saying he had a soothing personality and always stayed calm and would be “dearly missed” in the community.

A public candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday evening outside the Celina Police Department.