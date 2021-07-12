Off-duty national guardsman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Texas

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information given to ValleyCentral from officials

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one man dead Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was struck multiple times by two vehicles near 2700 W. Frontage Road in McAllen at 3:30 a.m.

McAllen PD said the vehicles were identified and the incident remains under investigation.

The Louisiana Army National Guard Public Affairs Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Spc. Bernard Creque.

Photo Credit: Louisiana National Guard

Photo Credit: Louisiana National Guard

According to the release, Creque joined the Lousiana Army National Guard in 2012. He was from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Officials say he was assigned to the border to assist with security and surveillance.

The McAllen Police Department continues to investigate the incident.