PCSO seeks help finding missing Mississippi woman

Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, was reported missing from Southaven, Mississippi on Friday. (Source: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Panola County Sheriffs Office needs your help finding a missing Southaven, Mississippi woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, was reported missing on Friday.

Deputies say on Saturday Rachael’s silver 2006 Nissan Rouge was found abandoned in Panola County.

Rachael is described to be 5’3″ tall and weighs around 125 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that has seen or heard anything about Rachael should contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333 or the Southaven Mississippi Police Department at 662-393-8652.