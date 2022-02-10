CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man was killed south of Carthage on Wednesday night when he was struck by an SUV.

According to the Department of Public Safety, 78-year-old Karl T. Oney was attempting to walk across an unlit area of US-59 about four miles south of Carthage just before 9:30 Wednesday night. A 2019 Dodge Journey, driven by Joshua D. Denmon, was driving southbound when it struck Oney in the outside lane.

A judge pronounced Oney dead at the scene.

Denmon and two passengers were injured in the crash. Heather Lawrence, Denmon, and a 1.5-year-old were taken to the East Texas Medical Center for treatment and are in stable condition. All three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.