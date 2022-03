JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Emergency response teams from the Harrison and Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted Jefferson police on a call regarding a person who barricaded themselves into a home.

Police say the person surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will provide updates once more information is available.