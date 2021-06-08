PHOTOS: Tuesday morning tornado, storms move through East Texas

Here are some of the videos and photos that viewers have shared of tornadoes moving through East Texas.

The video below is from the Tyler area near the Tyler Ford dealership from a KETK viewer.

KETK’s Kaci Koviak lives in the Flint area and she was documenting the rain and wind she was getting at her house.

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

There are great benefits to the Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority App.

Our app stands out above the rest to provide you weather alerts and notifications when storms are close to your location. The main requirement of this app is your GPS location to follow you everywhere, but its sole purpose is to alert you of the weather.

Here are the top three features of the app.

Multiple weather locations for weather alerts. Radar

The radar allows you to show Futurecast. Safety Net Alerts

This is where you can select customized alerts for lightning, rotating storms, and alerts from the National Weather Service.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

THE DIFFERENCES: WEATHER WATCH & WARNING:

On-air and online, Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority will advise you of watches and warnings. Let’s explain the difference between the two.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur and that storm development is likely in a particular area. During a watch, you’ll want to stay weather aware with the East Texas Storm Team for rapidly changing weather conditions and storms that can develop and become severe.

When a warning is issued, there is radar confirmation or storm spotter reports of severe weather occurring in the area, and action needs to be taken to protect life and property. Depending on location, population center areas, & damage reports, ArkLaTex Weather Authority will break into programming to give you the latest information. Weather warnings and watches will always crawl at the bottom of your screen.