MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the fatal shooting early Tuesday morning of a Marshall man.

According to police, officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. reporting that someone was shot inside a home in the 600 block of Carter Street. The caller said that the victim was being taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Martie Person, suffered from a single gunshot wound and later died at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and police ask that if anyone has information about this crime to call 903-935-4575. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous they are asked to call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.