HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Alumni of Marshall High School and other community members will gather Friday evening to remember the late Dr. John Cheng, a favorite son who became a national hero after giving his life trying to save others.

A prayer vigil honoring Cheng, a Marshall native, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in front of the Harrison County Courthouse honoring the doctor who subdued a gunman during the Laguna Woods church shooting on May 15.

Cheng was attending a banquet at Geneva Presbyterian Church with his mother when a gunman locked and chained the doors of the building before opening fire.

Friends of Cheng, a member of Marshall High School’s class of 1987 and Baylor University, spoke fondly of their friend.

Alumni of the Marshall High School class of 1987 and others are invited to attend.