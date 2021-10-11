Rainbow-colored crosswalks installed in downtown Austin for National Coming Out Day

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – Austin City leaders celebrated the installation of rainbow-colored crosswalks in downtown Austin to celebrate National Coming Out Day on Monday.

The City of Austin’s Transportation Department crews painted rainbows in the crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado Streets.

This summer Travis County Commissioners agreed to let county government buildings fly the LGBTQ Pride Flag during Pride Month, which is recognized each year in June.

The colors resemble the Progressive Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color as well as the baby blue, pink and white found on the transgender flag.

City officials will also decorate three utility boxes nearby. They will also feature the Progressive Pride Flag, but included the purple circle in a yellow triangle to represent the intersex community.

The city also officially recognized Monday as National Coming Out Day in Austin through a proclamation.

“These crosswalks are an indication of Austin’s spirit of inclusion, unity and acceptance,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. “These vibrant colors painted on our streets will stand as a beacon and a symbol of diversity to everyone who lives in and visits Austin.”