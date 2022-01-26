BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Redwater Independent School District officials confirmed the death of one of their students, a seventh-grade child, and the hospitalization of their ninth-grade sibling on Wednesday.

“Last night, one of our families suffered a terrible tragedy in their home; and as a result, their seventh-grade child died and the ninth-grade sibling is currently hospitalized,” the school said in a statement Wednesday

Haughton High School officials have confirmed the death of one of their students, a senior defensive lineman on the school’s football team.

“We are saddened to share the passing of senior defensive lineman Christian Smith who died suddenly last night. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the school said in a brief statement Tuesday released on their Facebook page.

The school says counselors are available at the JH campus for students and teachers and will remain available any time this week.