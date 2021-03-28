Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Residents in Panola County devastated after tornado rips through community

Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A community in Panola County is struggling to pick up the pieces after a tornado ripped through almost everything.

Some residents of Lake Murvaul, Texas took cover while some were at work as the tornado destroyed power lines and homes nearly tearing through the whole community.

“I was at work last night they called and said I had a tree in my house and I came home we had to walk in they wouldn’t let us drive in I had a gas leak, and I came home walked in found my puppy and got all my clothes before the big rain hit,” Resident Kabot Baker said.  

Jeane Glass who lives in the community says the weather was very scary, she says she is thankful for the community stepping in to make sure she was okay she says she hopes her neighbors are okay and that she’s thankful for the friends who have helped her and the community. 

