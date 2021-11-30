Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen a month ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen a month ago.

Leray Afton Phillips is described as a white man, 5’11” inches tall and weighs approximately 240 lbs.

Phillips was last seen a month ago at the Quick Stop in Joaquin and police say is often seen in the vicinity of the Logansport Bridge and is normally seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or anyone who has recently seen him, is asked to contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601.