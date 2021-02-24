‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing elderly man from Texas

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a “Silver Alert” for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday.
According to DPS, 81-year-old Lionel Conrad Bening Jr., of Plano, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Highedge Dr.
Bening was last seen wearing a short-sleeved navy polo, blue jacket, dark pants, and black shoes.
Authorities believe Bening may be driving a 2013 silver Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate BMT-2082. There is also a scuff on the right rear fender.
If you see Bening or his car please call 911 immediately.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.