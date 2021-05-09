‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing elderly Texas man suffering from Alzheimer’s

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas DPS has issued a “Silver Alert” in hopes of finding a missing elderly Texas man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Joseph O’Brien. of Gatesville, Texas was last seen in Harrison County on South Highway 59, getting into a 2013 Black Chevrolet 4 door Silverado truck with Texas license plates DVJ0453.

Deputies say O’Brien drove away from a residence. He is described as 6’1″ tall weighing around 210 LBS with grey hair.

O’Brien was last seen wearing a grey Polo shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on where James may be, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.