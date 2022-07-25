AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A massive but uncoordinated and chaotic law enforcement response, a “regrettable” culture of noncompliance when it comes to school security, and online signals of violence coming from the shooter: Those were the three main takeaways from the long-awaited Texas House report into the May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.

The Special House Investigative Committee Report was shown to victims’ families in private nearly eight weeks after the mass shooting, something city officials say should have happened sooner. It led them to release their own video.

“The entire Uvalde community has already waited entirely too long for answers and transparency, so we are releasing all body cameras from Uvalde police officers taken during the incident,” said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

McLaughlin made that announcement the same day the report was released, saying he had initially held off at the direction of District Attorney Christina Mitchell and the Department of Public Safety.

What hours of body camera footage from officers shows

KXAN dug through hours of body camera footage which showed the chaotic response of law enforcement while also raising even more questions about why it took so long for officers to confront the gunman.

A body camera worn by Uvalde Police Sgt. Daniel Coronado showed officers questioned whether the shooter was even still in the classroom.

Around 12:47 p.m., Coronado is heard on body camera warning fellow officers to be careful near the classroom door because the shooter had shot through surrounding walls. Moments later, other responding officers can be heard discussing whether he might be in the connected next-door classroom.

Just before 12:49 p.m., Coronado is again heard, this time talking into his radio, saying: “Keep an eye up on top, on the roof. He might have climbed up the, on the ceiling.”

A screenshot of bodycam footage from a Uvalde police officer during the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 28.

Coronado then tells Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo there’s a helicopter circling, which can be heard in the background.

Arredondo is seen on the phone and heard saying: “Complete surround around the top of the [inaudible]….I don’t know what’s going on, the door’s open, but I don’t want this m***** f***** to climb up the roof and go out somewhere. We need a complete — I’m sure we’re completely surrounded, but I just want to double-check.”

The body camera footage follows a release of the Texas House’s Investigative Committee’s 77-page report Sunday that, among other details, revealed “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.” The footage also provides a look into the chaotic scene, one that the report found showed a lack of “reliable communication” between Arredondo and other law enforcement personnel responding to the scene.

While groups of officers surrounded Rooms 111 and 112, throughout the 77-minute video, groups broke off to help rescue and evacuate students as well as staff members hidden in classrooms throughout the building.

Around 11:59 a.m., body camera footage captures officers helping students escape through classroom windows, with blankets and vests strewn across the broken windows to protect them from glass.

It also highlights the confusion among different officers surrounding the nature of the call, where the suspect was located and the possible number of shooters involved. At 11:41 a.m., Coronado says via his radio that officers believe the male subject is contained in one of the campus offices, not a classroom.

Later at 12:11 p.m., Coronado is heard speaking to Arredondo and says, “I don’t know if there was two shooters or not.”

Coronado’s footage also captures him making requests for any area agencies to respond to the scene and assist in the response. In total, the House report found that 376 responders from 23 agencies arrived in and around Robb Elementary.

“We gotta get them out of there, bro,” Coronado is heard on camera as he and fellow officers help rescue children from surrounding classrooms at 12 p.m. — 50 minutes before the shooter would be killed. “I don’t know what the f*** is gonna happen after this.”

Vulnerable school security

The report also revealed vulnerabilities regarding school security at Robb Elementary, saying the initial response may have lacked urgency because of the frequency of school lockdowns in recent months as law enforcement chased suspected human traffickers smuggling migrants frequently in that area.

FILE – Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. The Uvalde school shooter gave so many signals that he was violent and unstable that he was nicknamed “school shooter” by teenagers who knew him, according to a Texas lawmakers’ report released Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The school district had about 50 such alarms between February and May of 2022. That frequency of less-serious alerts in Uvalde quote “diluted the significance of alerts and dampened everyone’s readiness to act,” the report said.

It also pointed to doors being unlocked. According to the report, the school’s locked door policies were often bypassed and ignored, including on the day of the shooting, when nobody locked any of the three exterior doors to the west building.

Warning signs exhibited by the shooter

Finally, the report gave new details about the shooter, giving disturbing details about his past. The committee ultimately found he had given hints in the months and days before the shooting.

The findings show his peers suspected something was off, but he didn’t have a criminal record, so he went undetected by law enforcement.

According to a former girlfriend, he was lonely, depressed, and said friends constantly teased him, calling him a school shooter.

Just weeks before the shooting, an acquaintance said the shooter had discussed bad memories of fourth grade, which is ultimately where the deadly shooting took place.