SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – The National Weather Service is completing surveys of the damage after tornadoes tore through Texas and Oklahoma Monday night and Tuesday morning. There are three touchdowns confirmed so far in the ArkLaTex area, with more surveys to be completed tomorrow.

Two people were injured when an EF2 tornado touched down along FM 2685 and Pomegranate Rd. south of Gilmer around 10:20 p.m. The tornado traveled for 21 miles between Gilmer and Ore City in Upshur County across Lake O’ the Pines. It was reported to be 0.4 miles wide.

The damage in Marion and Cass Counties is expected to be completed tomorrow. It has the potential to be upgraded to an EF3 depending on further survey results.

Blocked roadway on Highway 259 in Upshur County

“The Judge of the County of Marion has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate the property,” according to the disaster declaration signed Tuesday morning by Judge Leward J. LaFleur.

A strong EF2 tornado touched down in Panola County around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday and injured one person. It started along FM 348 and traveled for 8.8 miles north northeast causing significant damage to trees and several structures along Hwy 79. The tornado was 500 yards across and started traveling at 35 mph, but structural damage suggests the max wind speeds reached near 130 mph.

Trailer was demolished by tornadoes that ripped through East Texas – CR 3548 (Source: KTAL NBC6)

Around 12:49 a.m. a weak EF1 touched down in Harrison County along Blocker Rd. south of Marshall. Damage was mostly sustained by trees through parts of southern Harrison County. The 200-yard wide storm path continued for 6.5 miles with max wind speeds reaching 90 mph.

A survey is expected to be completed tomorrow for Rusk County.

Damage caused by tornados in east Texas overnight. (Source: KTAL NBC6)

Tuesday Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties in Texas during a visit to Jacksonboro.