Texans 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texans 50 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week Texas DSHS announced that people 50 to 64, who account for 20% of all fatalities, will be able to be vaccinated as the next most-vulnerable group.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

Phase 1A and Phase 1B patients have been receiving vaccines since December. The state says it will continue making sure these patients are vaccinated fully.

Over the weekend data from Johns Hopkins University shows that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased by 42.5%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 2,347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 69 additional deaths. The department also said the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, to 4,093.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.