Texas DPS delivers decorated face shield for first responders

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Highway Patrol delivered 2,400 face shields to first responders decorated by area elementary schools Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, local schools received non-medical grade face shields that had been donated. The shields were decorated to show support and encouragement to the community first responders.

“It’s good to be able to Show the community interaction between the children and first responders just to be able to show that we are all working together in the community,” said Sergeant Gregg Williams – Media Communications/Safety Education.

Officials made deliveries to Titus County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Mt. Pleasant, and Titus County Fire Departments, Titus Regional Medical Center, area nursing facilities, and Titus County EMS.









