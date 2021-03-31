Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker shot while attempting to help driver passes away

GROESBECK, Texas (KWKT) – Trooper Chad Walker has passed away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community,” Texas DPS said in a statement Wednesday evening.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Walker was shot multiple times after he stopped on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia to help a person with a broken-down vehicle. That person, DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly shot Walker and then fled the scene. Pinson Jr., was found dead at a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, and Texas DPS believes he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday, Texas DPS said Walker was no longer displaying signs of viable brain activity and would only remain on life support “until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor.”

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Wednesday evening following word of Walker’s death.

“Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

