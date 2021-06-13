Texas DPS troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Department of Public Service is investigating a Sunday afternoon accident that left a motorcyclist dead at the scene in Polk County.

Thomas Warran, 49, of Woodville, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene after a motorist attempted to turn left in front of the 2003 Harley Davison Warran was driving.

TPS troopers, who were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, said the preliminary investigation revealed that 62-year-old James Harris of Houston was driving a 2021 Nissan SUV west on U.S. Highway 190 and failed to yield the right-of-way and attempted to turn left in front of Warran who was driving eastbound on Park Road 56, causing the Nissan to crash into Warran’s Harley.

Harris was treated and released at the scene.