Texas Supreme Court denies Gov. Abbott’s request to block mask mandate

(KATB) — The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision.

The Texas Education Agency released updated public health guidelines regarding COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

The move may be temporary, however, as the document states the ban will not be enforced “as the result of ongoing litigation,” and that “further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved.”

The updated guidance comes after 14 children and their families filed federal lawsuits against the governor and TEA alleging the ban puts kids with disabilities at significant risk.

