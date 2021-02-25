Texas launches call center to assist with winter storm damage reporting

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – As the winter storm recovery process continues throughout Texas, the state has launched a new call center to help residents report damage.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department will manage the call center to assist Texans who have limited or no internet access in completing the State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Residents can call 844-844-3089 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.

Specifically, the call center is designed to help those who are unable to submit information through the iSTAT tool.

“The information gleaned from the iSTAT will help us advocate for the support and assistance our communities need to recover from the winter storm,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “This call center is available to help Texans without internet access complete this crucial survey.”

The data will help the TDEM identify and understand the scope of the damages and highlight the need for federal aid through FEMA, the release reads.

To fill out the iSTAT, residents can visit http://damage.tdem.texas.gov