TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Mutual Insurance Company has awarded Texarkana College a $100,000 grant to support the college`s safety training program.

The program provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers, and the general public.

Texas Mutual has partnered with eleven higher education institutions in Texas to receive this grant, including Texarkana College.

“It allows us here at Texarkana College to continue to build new trainings and just build capacity that invests in our community and building a safer workplace,” said Mendy Sharp, Executive Director of Business Development at Texarkana College.

This is the sixth consecutive year that Texas Mutual has awarded Texarkana College.