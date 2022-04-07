Texas Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to report 'ink-like spots' on bass

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas wildlife officials are asking anglers to report bass that have ink-like spots on them in order to help them learn more about “Blotchy Bass Syndrome.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation in freshwater bass that is associated with a virus.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials are asking fishermen to photograph and report any bass with ink-like spots. This virus has not been identified in humans or common domestic pets.

Officials say this virus has never been identified in human or common domestic pets, but if the fish are in good condition, they’re safe to handle and to eat if cooked properly.

Texas Parks and Wildlife say if you catch a bass that looks like the ones below, you need to:

Take a picture

Send it to: cynthia.fox@tpwd.texas.gov

Include your location and the date you caught it