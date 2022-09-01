HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beto O’Rourke announced on Thursday that he accepted an invitation to a televised debate with Governor Greg Abbott hosted by the Nexstar Media Group.

The news comes nearly a month after Abbott accepted an invitation to the debate.

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 30 at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Both CBS4 and NBC23 will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across the state.

In addition to the Nexstar-hosted debate, O’Rourke accepted invitations to four town-hall style debates in different areas of Texas.

“Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” said Beto for Texas spokesperson Chris Evans in a media release.