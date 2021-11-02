ELECTION DAY: See what you need to vote, poll locations, what’s on the ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters will decide on several key propositions in the Nov. 2 election in Texas.

There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot for all Texans. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you’ll still be allowed to vote.

What you need to vote

To cast a ballot, you need to bring one of these forms of identification:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

Except for the U.S. citizenship certificate, the form of identification you use must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented at the polls.

If you don’t have any of these to use for identification, you can (1) sign a sworn statement explaining why you don’t have those IDs and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Pay stub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Mail-in voting

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, you can request a mail-in ballot if you meet one of the criteria:

Be 65 years old or older

Be sick or disabled

Be out of the country on Election Day or during early voting

Be confined in jail but still eligible to vote

You can request an application for a mail-in ballot online here or print out the form. Once you fill out the form, you must mail it to the early voting clerk in your county. Their address would be the same as your county’s election office. The early voting clerk would be the elections administrator or county clerk.

You may also hand-deliver your ballot to a designated drop-off location if your county allows it.

County elections offices

Below are links to each county elections website in the KTAL coverage area. Each will have information including phone numbers, polling locations and addresses. You can also check wait times at polling locations.

What’s on the ballot?

State Constitutional Amendments

In order to make changes to the Texas Constitution, amendments must be voted in by a two-thirds majority in the state House and Senate and then be approved by voters.

Proposition 1 — If approved, professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations will be allowed to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2 — This would authorize counties to issue bonds to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in underdeveloped areas.

Proposition 3 — This would prohibit government entities and institutions from enacting rules that would prohibit or limit religious services of religious organizations. This was passed by state policymakers as a response to some communities shutting churches down to avoid crowds gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposition 4 — This is a judiciary-related measure that would update the eligibility requirement for Texas Supreme Court justices, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals and a district judge. Candidates for those judicial seats would need to be Texas residents and U.S. citizens. Candidates for state supreme court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals or an appeals court would need 10 years of experience as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court and candidates for district court would need eight years of experience. Candidates whose license to practice law was revoked or suspended would be disqualified from office. These rules would apply to appointed or elected officials who assume their role after Jan. 1, 2025.

Proposition 5 — This is a judiciary-related measure that would authorize the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate complaints against candidates running for state judicial office, just as it can do for current judicial officeholders.

Proposition 6 — This would establish a right for people living in nursing homes or residents of assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver who cannot be barred from visiting in person.

Proposition 7 — This would allow the state to extend a homestead limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for surviving spouses of disabled individuals if the spouse is 55.

Proposition 8 — This would allow homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of military members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty will also appear on the ballot. The constitution currently allows the exemption for spouses of members of the armed forces who are killed in action, but the expanded language would incorporate military members who die in military training or other military duties.