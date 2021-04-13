Is your vehicle registered? Citations may come after April 14 deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Heads up, Texas drivers: is your vehicle behind on its registration?

The temporary waiver Gov. Greg Abbott announced back in March 2020 expires at 11:59 p.m. April 14. At that time, the following services will need to be taken care of:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

If you’re operating a vehicle without a current registration sticker or current registration receipt after tomorrow, law enforcement may start issuing citations.

How can I renew my vehicle registration?

You can renew your vehicle registration three ways: online, through the mail or in-person.

Online : You can visit the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle’s website or the state’s hub website. These options are the quickest and least expensive way to renew, TxDMV states. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

: You can visit the Texas Department of Motor Vehicle’s website or the state’s hub website. These options are the quickest and least expensive way to renew, TxDMV states. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date. Mail : You must return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form to your county tax assessor-collector, as well as payment and other required information. With this option, you need to keep in mind the time for mail delivery and processing.

: You must return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form to your county tax assessor-collector, as well as payment and other required information. With this option, you need to keep in mind the time for mail delivery and processing. In-person: You can visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. Depending on your county, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores.

Of note, make sure your vehicle passes a state inspection before renewing your registration. There are multiple vehicle inspection stations around the state.

Driver’s licenses that expired on or after March 13, 2020 will also end on April 14, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. TxDMV does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. You can contact DPS for such services.