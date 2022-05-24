TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn.

With his victory, Jefferson moves on to the general election in November against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

He faces an uphill battle in the heavily red district. The election will replace longtime Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, who generally won with more than 70% of the vote.

In an interview with KETK News in March, Jefferson said, “I am the candidate of peace, I want to make sure we build and invest and build and educate and bring families back together here in East Texas.”