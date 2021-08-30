State Rep. Chris Paddie seeks re-election for 3rd term in Texas House Dist. 9 race

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Texas State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) has announced he will seek re-election to Texas House District 9 in 2022.

House District 9 includes the following counties:

Cass

Harrison

Marion

Panola

Sabine

Shelby

“It was a banner year for conservatives in the Texas House,” Paddie said. “Some of our achievements include passing Constitutional Carry to protect the 2nd Amendment, the largest border security investment to date, and a landmark bill to support rural broadband. I proudly co-sponsored the Heartbeat Bill to protect unborn babies from the moment a heartbeat is detectable. I co-authored legislation that prevents churches from ever being shut down and authored much-needed electric grid reform.”

Paddie also serves as chairman of the highly influential State Affairs Committee. In his time as a state representative, Paddie has been endorsed by conservative leaders and organizations such as Texas Alliance for Life, the National Rifle Association, the Texas Farm Bureau and others .

“We had a great session, but as we are now hard at work in our second special session, many things remain undone,” Paddie said. “Property tax relief, election integrity, protecting the free speech of conservatives on social media, and sending a 13th check to our retired teachers are just some of the issues we are continuing to address. I am committed to continuing this work through the special sessions and into this coming term.”

Paddie and his wife, Brooke, make their home in Marshall with their two sons, Christopher and Noah.