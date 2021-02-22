Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton left for Utah during winter storm, power outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a firestorm of criticism over Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun during the state’s winter storm, it now appears Cruz wasn’t the only Texan lawmaker to leave the state.

According to a Monday report from Dallas Morning News, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton traveled to Utah to meet with his counterpart, Sean Reyes, and participate in a police training program demonstration, a representative for Paxton told the Dallas outlet.

Meanwhile, the Utah Attorney General’s Office commented that Paxton and Reyes met last Wednesday to go over a current antitrust lawsuit against Google.

While a Paxton representative said the AG’s home did lose power, the representative said Paxton didn’t leave until power was restored for most Texans. As of noon last Wednesday, over 3.3. million Texas customers were without electricity.

So while Cruz abandoned Texas to hit the beach in Mexico, Texas AG Ken Paxton flew to Utah for a trip unrelated to the storm.



They don’t believe in governance, and couldn’t care less about the people they’re supposed to represent. https://t.co/0fg6jwqSeY — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 22, 2021

The Paxton campaign did not confirm when the AG left for Utah, according to Dallas Morning News.

Following the Cruz trip, increased attention is currently being paid to high-profile Texas legislators and their whereabouts during the storms. Over the weekend, Texas Senator John Cornyn trended on social media as many theorized the Republican may have also left the state during the storms.

“WheresCornyn?” and “WheresJohnCornyn” both trended nationally as theories about his absence from public appearances during the crisis abounded. On Sunday, a press rep for Cornyn refuted rumors the senator had visited Cabo San Lucas during the storms, with the representative saying, “No he is not and did not go to Cabo at any point.“