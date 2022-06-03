AUSTIN (KLBK) — School districts are now being asked to fast-track their school safety audit reports.
These audits are due every three years. Campuses originally had until September 2023 to get them submitted to their districts.
This all stems from Abbott announcing he wants the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to immediately review these policies after Uvalde.
By the start of the next school, Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.
The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures, and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.
“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
Something new the center is being asked to do is work with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to do random visits to campuses to check how secure the building is, at different access points.
TxSSC said it feels it can accomplish what Abbott is asking by his deadline.
Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.
Abbott on Thursday, also sent a letter to the TEA asking that it provide strategies to districts, to make schools safer.
His letter to the TEA can be read here.
Abbott also asked legislative leaders to create special legislative committees. He has stopped short of calling for a special session but has not ruled one out.