Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Robert “Beto” O’Rourke made a campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas Saturday afternoon.

The former El Paso Congressman officially announced his bid for governor on November 15, making him the only major Democrat to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott to date.

O’Rourke was met by about 100 people at the Twin Cities Event & Conference Center, where he discussed topics ranging from jobs, schools, and health care.

Texas governor candidate @BetoORourke makes a campaign stop in Texarkana @NBC6News pic.twitter.com/DqIZBTKCBH — Donald Britton (@donaldbrittontv) December 11, 2021

When asked about what he was most surprised about in the area, O’Rourke responded with public schooling. He says that on average Bowie teachers are underpaid against the national average and underpaid against the state average.

“What I’ve heard from educators here is that it’s hard if they want to work just one job. They’re not making enough and it’s hard sometimes to stay in Texarkana when they can make more in Dallas or Houston or in other communities across the state.”

His goal is to turn Texas blue by moving the state forward as one.