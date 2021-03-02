Texas Rangers investigate Harrison County Jail inmate death

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division is investigating after an inmate reportedly had a medical issue that resulted in his death.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a Harrison County jail staff staff member found an inmate having a medical episode inside the main jail.

Lifesaving help was provided immediately and the Marshall Fire Department was called. The inmate was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Center in Marshall where he later died.

No further details are available at this time.