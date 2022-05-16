AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas Department of Transportation has enlisted the help of a teen whose truck was caught in a tornado in March to demonstrate the importance of safety belts.

TxDOT’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign will feature Riley Leon, the 16-year-old who gained some viral fame when his pickup truck was tossed around by a tornado in March as he was driving home from a job interview.

Red pickup truck after flipping over in Elgin tornado on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

Riley Leon, 16, stands in front of his Manor, Texas home several days after being hit by a tornado in his red truck (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

Texas teen Riley Leon, 16, speaks TXDOT’s 2022 ‘Click it or Ticket’ seatbelt awareness and enforcement campaign launch in Austin on May 16, 2021. (Source: Texas Department of Transportation)

Darcey Goodloe was a Waco high school student on Feb. 13, 2010 when her truck was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler. The impact sent her truck across multiple lanes on icy I-35 and into a median, where it landed vertically, face down. She was wearing her seat belt and survived with just a few scratches. (Source: Texas Department of Transportation)

In the years since her crash, Darcey Goodloe has graduated from Texas Tech, become a kindergarten teacher, gotten married, and is now expecting her first child (a boy!)—none of which may have happened had she not chosen to buckle up that morning. (Source: Texas Department of Transportation)

Video captured by a witness went viral, fueled further by the fact that Leon survived with just a few cuts on his arms and a minor fracture in his back. Leon believes he lived to tell the tale because he was wearing a seatbelt.

“It was a couple of days after that I realized. Thankful to God I wore my seatbelt that day. Because if not, the accident could have been more tragic. I probably wouldn’t be here at this moment without my seatbelt, but thankful I wore it, and I’m here telling this story that a lot of people probably wouldn’t believe if I was not here.

According to TXDOT, there were 3,507 crashes in 2021 in which unbuckled people sustained serious injuries – a 14% increase from the previous year. Wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a passenger car reduced the risk of fatality by 45%. Seatbelt fatalities dropped by 60% for those in pickup trucks involved in crashes.

“Always buckle up, whether you’re going a short or long distance. Doesn’t matter if you’re the passenger or the driver, buckle up,” Leon said.

In the years since her crash, Darcey Goodloe has graduated from Texas Tech, become a kindergarten teacher, gotten married, and is now expecting her first child (a boy!)—none of which may have happened had she not chosen to buckle up that morning.